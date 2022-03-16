American International Group Inc. Sells 394 Shares of B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY)

American International Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,355 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 394 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in B. Riley Financial were worth $729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC raised its stake in B. Riley Financial by 56.4% during the third quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC now owns 705,703 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $41,665,000 after buying an additional 254,448 shares during the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC raised its stake in B. Riley Financial by 20.9% during the third quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 503,483 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $29,726,000 after buying an additional 86,937 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in B. Riley Financial by 6,727.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 206,475 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $15,590,000 after buying an additional 203,451 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in B. Riley Financial by 60.4% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 191,553 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $14,462,000 after buying an additional 72,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its stake in B. Riley Financial by 28.5% in the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 177,525 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $10,481,000 after purchasing an additional 39,370 shares in the last quarter. 59.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RILY opened at $64.67 on Wednesday. B. Riley Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.79 and a 1-year high of $91.24. The company has a current ratio of 4.68, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73. The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $66.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.15.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. B. Riley Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.39%.

In other B. Riley Financial news, CEO Thomas J. /Adv Kelleher bought 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $58.64 per share, with a total value of $252,152.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Bryant R. Riley bought 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $62.83 per share, with a total value of $1,884,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 1,351,355 shares of company stock valued at $12,596,152. Insiders own 26.20% of the company’s stock.

B. Riley Financial, Inc provides financial services and solutions to the capital raising and financial advisory needs of public and private firms. It operates through the following segments: Capital Markets, Auction and Liquidation, Financial Consulting, Principal Investments-United Online and magicJack, Brands, and Corporate and Other.

