American International Group Inc. Sells 786 Shares of Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO)

American International Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,054 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 786 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned about 0.05% of Avid Bioservices worth $713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Avid Bioservices by 96.6% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 490,459 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,579,000 after acquiring an additional 241,037 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Avid Bioservices by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 78,846 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,022,000 after purchasing an additional 14,918 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Avid Bioservices by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 308,780 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,660,000 after purchasing an additional 21,480 shares in the last quarter. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd bought a new stake in Avid Bioservices in the 3rd quarter worth about $276,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Avid Bioservices by 68.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 98,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,131,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

Avid Bioservices stock opened at $19.46 on Wednesday. Avid Bioservices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.03 and a 12 month high of $34.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.37. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.63 and a beta of 2.20.

Avid Bioservices ( NASDAQ:CDMO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.04. Avid Bioservices had a return on equity of 27.58% and a net margin of 12.13%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Avid Bioservices, Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Mark R. Ziebell sold 20,675 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.65, for a total value of $571,663.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard B. Hancock sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.86, for a total value of $99,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 53,875 shares of company stock worth $1,362,109. Company insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on CDMO shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Avid Bioservices from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. TheStreet cut Avid Bioservices from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Stephens lowered their target price on Avid Bioservices from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Avid Bioservices from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of Avid Bioservices from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.80.

Avid Bioservices, Inc engages in the commercial manufacturing. The firm focuses on the biopharmaceutical products derived from mammalian cell culture for culture for biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies. It specializes in clinical and commercial product manufacturing, purification, bulk packaging, stability testing and regulatory submissions and support.

