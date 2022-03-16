Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) Trading Down 3.9%

Shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH – Get Rating) traded down 3.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $33.38 and last traded at $33.38. 7,019 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 391,977 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.74.

AMPH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.76. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.02 and a beta of 0.64.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:AMPH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 14.19%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO William J. Peters sold 8,256 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.40, for a total value of $184,934.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Rong Zhou sold 20,928 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.36, for a total value of $530,734.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 98,204 shares of company stock valued at $2,454,097. Company insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMPH. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,770,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,243,000 after purchasing an additional 25,936 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,439,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,029,000 after purchasing an additional 34,978 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 74.9% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 970,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,450,000 after purchasing an additional 415,515 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 714,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,649,000 after purchasing an additional 10,958 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 52.4% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 611,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,241,000 after purchasing an additional 210,362 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.69% of the company’s stock.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:AMPH)

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, market, and sale of technically challenging and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products. It operates through Finished Pharmaceutical Products and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Products segments. The Finished Pharmaceutical Products segment manufactures, markets, and distributes Primatene Mist, enoxaparin, naloxone, phytonadione, lidocaine, and other critical and non-critical care drugs.

