Amryt Pharma (NASDAQ:AMYT) Trading 6.4% Higher

Amryt Pharma plc (NASDAQ:AMYT – Get Rating) traded up 6.4% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $7.87 and last traded at $7.82. 1,502 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 180,702 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.35.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright cut their target price on Amryt Pharma from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Amryt Pharma from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Maxim Group cut their price target on Amryt Pharma from $27.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Amryt Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Amryt Pharma from $40.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.00.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.34. The company has a market capitalization of $499.55 million, a PE ratio of -60.08 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stonepine Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amryt Pharma by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 6,069,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,554,000 after buying an additional 268,027 shares in the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Amryt Pharma by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 3,544,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,280,000 after buying an additional 287,463 shares in the last quarter. MPM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amryt Pharma in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,160,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amryt Pharma by 142.7% in the third quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 1,634,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,759,000 after buying an additional 960,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rock Springs Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Amryt Pharma in the third quarter valued at approximately $15,601,000. Institutional investors own 49.51% of the company’s stock.

Amryt Pharma plc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel therapeutics to treat patients suffering from serious and life-threatening rare diseases. The company offers Lomitapide for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia; and Metreleptin for the treatment of generalized and partial lipodystrophy.

