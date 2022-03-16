Analysts Anticipate CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $235.52 Million

Equities analysts forecast that CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Rating) will announce sales of $235.52 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for CubeSmart’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $207.30 million to $250.37 million. CubeSmart posted sales of $188.84 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 24.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that CubeSmart will report full-year sales of $973.91 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $868.30 million to $1.04 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $944.80 million to $1.10 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for CubeSmart.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.35). CubeSmart had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 28.82%. The company had revenue of $174.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. CubeSmart’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James upgraded CubeSmart from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of CubeSmart from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut CubeSmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.88.

Shares of NYSE CUBE traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $49.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 79,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,739,608. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.44. CubeSmart has a one year low of $36.27 and a one year high of $57.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 157.80%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CubeSmart during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CubeSmart in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its position in shares of CubeSmart by 97.5% during the 4th quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 472 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in CubeSmart by 503.8% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 477 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CubeSmart in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. 87.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CubeSmart operates as a self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust with its operations conducted solely through CubeSmart LP and its subsidiaries. It owns, operates, develops, manages, and acquires self-storage properties. The company was founded in July 2004 and is headquartered in Malvern, PA.

