Analysts Anticipate IronNet, Inc. (NYSE:IRNT) to Announce -$0.19 Earnings Per Share

Analysts predict that IronNet, Inc. (NYSE:IRNT – Get Rating) will report earnings of ($0.19) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for IronNet’s earnings. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IronNet will report full year earnings of ($1.02) per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.82) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow IronNet.

IronNet (NYSE:IRNT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 15th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $6.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.45 million.

A number of research firms have commented on IRNT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IronNet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Needham & Company LLC lowered IronNet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Guggenheim began coverage on IronNet in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on IronNet from $6.00 to $4.25 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, IronNet has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.63.

In related news, CFO James C. Gerber sold 19,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.81, for a total value of $93,270.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael J. Rogers bought 13,297 shares of IronNet stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.50 per share, for a total transaction of $46,539.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IRNT. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of IronNet during the fourth quarter worth $1,785,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in IronNet by 378.6% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 137,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 109,149 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IronNet in the 4th quarter valued at about $121,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of IronNet by 258.4% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 125,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 90,667 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in shares of IronNet during the fourth quarter worth about $91,000. 27.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IRNT traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.72. The stock had a trading volume of 2,642,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,742,527. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.86. IronNet has a 52 week low of $2.65 and a 52 week high of $47.50.

IronNet Company Profile

IronNet Cybersecurity Inc provides cybersecurity by delivering collective defense platform. IronNet Cybersecurity Inc, formerly known as LGL Systems Acquisition Corp., is based in RENO, NV.

