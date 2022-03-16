Analysts Anticipate Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $160.17 Million

Equities analysts expect Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) to announce $160.17 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Smartsheet’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $155.28 million and the highest estimate coming in at $163.60 million. Smartsheet posted sales of $117.08 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36.8%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, June 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Smartsheet will report full year sales of $721.51 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $685.63 million to $752.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $955.20 million, with estimates ranging from $916.39 million to $985.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Smartsheet.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $157.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.60 million. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 29.13% and a negative return on equity of 24.34%. Smartsheet’s quarterly revenue was up 43.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.21) EPS.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SMAR shares. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $60.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $100.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $100.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Smartsheet in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $83.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.72.

Shares of Smartsheet stock traded up $1.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $44.57. The stock had a trading volume of 219,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,712,627. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $57.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.60. Smartsheet has a 12-month low of $41.65 and a 12-month high of $85.65. The firm has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.56 and a beta of 1.58.

In other Smartsheet news, CMO Andrew Lee Bennett sold 1,717 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.33, for a total transaction of $107,020.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Michael Arntz sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.25, for a total transaction of $281,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 230,439 shares of company stock worth $17,424,818 over the last quarter. 6.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SMAR. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Smartsheet in the fourth quarter valued at about $100,048,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Smartsheet by 754,292.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,214,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,542,000 after buying an additional 1,214,411 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in Smartsheet by 465.3% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,173,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,748,000 after buying an additional 965,757 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Smartsheet by 1,721.6% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 771,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,060,000 after buying an additional 728,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Smartsheet by 145.6% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 840,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,873,000 after buying an additional 498,586 shares in the last quarter. 86.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

