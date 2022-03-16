Analysts Anticipate Streamline Health Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRM) Will Post Earnings of -$0.08 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Streamline Health Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRM – Get Rating) will announce ($0.08) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Streamline Health Solutions’ earnings. Streamline Health Solutions reported earnings per share of ($0.05) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 60%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Streamline Health Solutions will report full year earnings of ($0.24) per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.35) per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Streamline Health Solutions.

Get Streamline Health Solutions alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Streamline Health Solutions in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Streamline Health Solutions in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

STRM stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.34. 49,304 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,690. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Streamline Health Solutions has a 12-month low of $1.22 and a 12-month high of $2.32. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.79 million, a PE ratio of -6.65 and a beta of 0.78.

In related news, Director Kenan Lucas acquired 100,000 shares of Streamline Health Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.50 per share, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 31.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STRM. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Streamline Health Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Streamline Health Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $145,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Streamline Health Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Streamline Health Solutions by 129.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 348,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 196,789 shares during the period. Finally, Herald Investment Management Ltd raised its stake in Streamline Health Solutions by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd now owns 600,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 125,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.98% of the company’s stock.

Streamline Health Solutions Company Profile (Get Rating)

Streamline Health Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of transformational data-driven solutions for healthcare organizations. Its solutions include Health Information Management (HIM), Coding and CDI, evaluator coding analysis platforms, financial management, and patient care. It also offers audit, custom integration, training, electronic image conversion, and database monitoring services.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Streamline Health Solutions (STRM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Streamline Health Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Streamline Health Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.