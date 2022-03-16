Analysts Expect Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) to Post $0.43 EPS

Wall Street brokerages predict that Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC – Get Rating) will announce $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Banc of California’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.34 to $0.64. Banc of California posted earnings of $0.25 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 72%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Banc of California will report full year earnings of $1.73 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.56 to $2.01. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.72 to $2.05. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Banc of California.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $73.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.43 million. Banc of California had a net margin of 20.07% and a return on equity of 9.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.35 EPS.

BANC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Banc of California from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Banc of California from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th.

In other news, CEO Jared M. Wolff purchased 5,015 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.70 per share, with a total value of $98,795.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James Andrew Barker purchased 12,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.32 per share, with a total value of $249,228.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 9.94% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Banc of California by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,790,648 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $172,473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,766,271 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Banc of California by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,475,949 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $68,198,000 after purchasing an additional 253,321 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Partners GP LP raised its stake in Banc of California by 136.3% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Partners GP LP now owns 3,452,585 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $67,740,000 after purchasing an additional 1,991,232 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Banc of California by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,499,487 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,187,000 after purchasing an additional 266,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Banc of California by 6,012.2% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,356,558 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,573,000 after purchasing an additional 2,318,003 shares during the last quarter. 92.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:BANC traded up $1.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $20.42. The stock had a trading volume of 15,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 251,406. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.71. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 19.53 and a beta of 1.50. Banc of California has a twelve month low of $15.40 and a twelve month high of $22.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. Banc of California’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.49%.

Banc of California Company Profile (Get Rating)

Banc of California, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers personal banking, business and commercial banking, real estate banking, and private banking. The company was founded in March 2002 and is headquartered in Santa Ana, CA.

