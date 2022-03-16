Analysts Expect Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $42.93 Million

Equities analysts predict that Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC – Get Rating) will announce $42.93 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Cambridge Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $42.60 million to $43.50 million. Cambridge Bancorp posted sales of $42.26 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Cambridge Bancorp will report full year sales of $178.48 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $175.80 million to $183.70 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $195.87 million, with estimates ranging from $190.31 million to $204.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Cambridge Bancorp.

Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.96 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $43.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.93 million. Cambridge Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.10% and a net margin of 30.38%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.05 EPS.

CATC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cambridge Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Cambridge Bancorp from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th.

CATC stock traded up $1.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $84.66. The company had a trading volume of 35,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,820. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $88.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.18. The company has a market capitalization of $589.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 0.53. Cambridge Bancorp has a 12-month low of $78.39 and a 12-month high of $97.57.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. This is an increase from Cambridge Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. Cambridge Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.38%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CATC. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Cambridge Bancorp by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 68,268 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,666,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Cambridge Bancorp by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 22,664 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,881,000 after purchasing an additional 2,410 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Cambridge Bancorp by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 27,803 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,307,000 after purchasing an additional 2,310 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Cambridge Bancorp by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 123,775 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,272,000 after acquiring an additional 3,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Cambridge Bancorp by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,237 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,431,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.87% of the company’s stock.

Cambridge Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private banking services. It focuses on the wealth management, commercial banking, residential lending, and personal banking services. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

