Analysts Expect Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) Will Announce Earnings of $1.32 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Rating) to post earnings of $1.32 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Hub Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.52 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.89. Hub Group reported earnings of $0.51 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 158.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Hub Group will report full year earnings of $6.12 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.00 to $6.25. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $5.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.01 to $6.60. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Hub Group.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The transportation company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $1.06. Hub Group had a net margin of 4.05% and a return on equity of 13.78%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna cut shares of Hub Group from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $102.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hub Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Hub Group from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of Hub Group from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $102.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on shares of Hub Group from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.83.

Shares of Hub Group stock opened at $78.27 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.50 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.94. Hub Group has a 12-month low of $62.36 and a 12-month high of $87.21.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HUBG. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hub Group by 406.9% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,316,449 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $90,506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056,748 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hub Group by 48,125.5% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 636,576 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,765,000 after purchasing an additional 635,256 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Hub Group by 188.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 711,470 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $48,914,000 after purchasing an additional 464,796 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Hub Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,893,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hub Group by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,586,538 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $554,851,000 after purchasing an additional 288,491 shares during the last quarter. 91.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hub Group, Inc engages in the provision of multi-modal transportation and logistics solutions. Its solutions include intermodal transportation, truck brokerage, asset trucking, and dedicated trucking. It serves the retail, e-commerce, paper, chemical, healthcare, glass, private equity, and automotive industries.

