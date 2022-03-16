Analysts Expect KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $586.83 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR – Get Rating) will post $586.83 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for KAR Auction Services’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $577.80 million to $604.40 million. KAR Auction Services posted sales of $581.60 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 0.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that KAR Auction Services will report full year sales of $2.37 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.31 billion to $2.47 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.58 billion to $2.65 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for KAR Auction Services.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The specialty retailer reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $549.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $506.95 million. KAR Auction Services had a net margin of 2.95% and a return on equity of 8.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share.

Several analysts have issued reports on KAR shares. Northcoast Research lowered shares of KAR Auction Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of KAR Auction Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of KAR Auction Services from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of KAR Auction Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of KAR Auction Services from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, KAR Auction Services currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.80.

Shares of KAR stock traded up $0.41 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,207,273. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.54. KAR Auction Services has a one year low of $11.76 and a one year high of $22.10. The company has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.30.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in KAR Auction Services by 30.1% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,307 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of KAR Auction Services by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 78,821 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255 shares during the last quarter. Grace Capital lifted its holdings in shares of KAR Auction Services by 4.6% in the third quarter. Grace Capital now owns 29,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of KAR Auction Services by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 79,312 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its holdings in shares of KAR Auction Services by 6.7% in the third quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 21,245 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 1,331 shares during the last quarter.

KAR Auction Services, Inc engages in the provision of used car auction services and salvage auction services in North America and the United Kingdom. It operates through the following segments: ADESA Auctions and Automotive Finance Corporation (AFC). The ADESA segment provides whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry in North America.

