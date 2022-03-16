Analysts Expect MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG) Will Announce Earnings of $0.58 Per Share

Analysts expect that MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.58 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for MGIC Investment’s earnings. MGIC Investment posted earnings of $0.42 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 38.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that MGIC Investment will report full year earnings of $2.09 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.95 to $2.23. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.17 to $2.20. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow MGIC Investment.

Get MGIC Investment alerts:

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $294.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.90 million. MGIC Investment had a net margin of 53.56% and a return on equity of 13.59%. MGIC Investment’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share.

MTG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MGIC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Bank of America cut shares of MGIC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $16.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of MGIC Investment from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.07.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MTG. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in MGIC Investment in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in MGIC Investment by 122.8% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 3,509 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,934 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in MGIC Investment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in MGIC Investment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in MGIC Investment by 59.2% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,372 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 2,370 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

MTG stock opened at $13.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. MGIC Investment has a 12 month low of $12.18 and a 12 month high of $16.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.17.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.30%.

About MGIC Investment (Get Rating)

MGIC Investment Corp. is a private mortgage insurer that serves lenders throughout the United States, and Puerto Rico. It also provides lenders with underwriting and other services and products related to home mortgage lending through its subsidiaries, such as Mortgage Guaranty Insurance Corp. and MGIC Indemnity Corp.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MGIC Investment (MTG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MGIC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGIC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.