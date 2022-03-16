Analysts Expect Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.89 Billion

Brokerages expect Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) to announce $2.89 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Republic Services’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.86 billion and the highest is $2.94 billion. Republic Services reported sales of $2.60 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Republic Services will report full-year sales of $12.24 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $12.14 billion to $12.44 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $12.86 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.66 billion to $13.01 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Republic Services.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.01. Republic Services had a return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 11.42%. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. Republic Services’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

RSG has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on Republic Services from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com raised Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Republic Services from $139.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Republic Services from $142.00 to $139.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Republic Services in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.38.

In other news, major shareholder Cascade Investment, L.L.C. purchased 88,588 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $116.00 per share, for a total transaction of $10,276,208.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders purchased 710,420 shares of company stock worth $83,099,992 in the last quarter. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,657,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,880,704,000 after buying an additional 466,966 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 110.4% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 10,563,910 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,289,853,000 after buying an additional 5,543,526 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,143,176 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,419,062,000 after buying an additional 42,050 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Republic Services by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,459,637 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $620,473,000 after purchasing an additional 64,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Republic Services during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $499,246,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RSG traded up $0.51 on Friday, hitting $129.57. 14,044 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,521,896. The business’s fifty day moving average is $125.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.93. Republic Services has a 12 month low of $94.06 and a 12 month high of $145.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.95, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.54%.

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of services in the domestic non-hazardous solid waste industry. It provides integrated waste management services, which offers non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal and energy services. The firm operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Corporate Entities & Other.

