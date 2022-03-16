Analysts Expect Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) Will Post Earnings of $1.58 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $1.58 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Simpson Manufacturing’s earnings. Simpson Manufacturing posted earnings per share of $1.16 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, April 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Simpson Manufacturing will report full year earnings of $6.48 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $7.09 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Simpson Manufacturing.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The construction company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.65. Simpson Manufacturing had a return on equity of 24.18% and a net margin of 16.94%. The company had revenue of $418.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $373.70 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. Simpson Manufacturing’s revenue was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SSD shares. Sidoti upgraded Simpson Manufacturing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $152.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. DA Davidson raised their price target on Simpson Manufacturing from $120.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. StockNews.com lowered Simpson Manufacturing from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Simpson Manufacturing from $135.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, CJS Securities upgraded Simpson Manufacturing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Simpson Manufacturing has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.50.

In related news, CFO Brian J. Magstadt sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.71, for a total transaction of $255,420.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James S. Andrasick sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.99, for a total value of $58,995.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,100 shares of company stock valued at $382,215 over the last three months. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 603.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,902,658 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $264,603,000 after acquiring an additional 1,632,209 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Simpson Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth about $72,098,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Simpson Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth about $55,771,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in Simpson Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth about $39,489,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,803,928 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $406,907,000 after purchasing an additional 91,989 shares in the last quarter. 89.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:SSD traded up $1.01 on Friday, hitting $118.27. 1,845 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 205,150. Simpson Manufacturing has a 12 month low of $98.71 and a 12 month high of $141.26. The company has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a PE ratio of 19.13 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.87.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 6th. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.31%.

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of building and construction solutions. It offers wood construction products, which include connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, and lateral systems primarily used to strengthen, support, and connect wood applications in residential and commercial construction, as well as do-it-yourself (DIY) projects, concrete construction products such as anchor, repair, and protection, and strengthening products for concrete, brick, and masonry applications in industrial, infrastructure, residential commercial, and DIY projects.

