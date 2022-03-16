Analysts Set Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) PT at $121.38

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $121.38.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LYV. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $144.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th.

Get Live Nation Entertainment alerts:

Shares of NYSE LYV traded down $0.93 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $110.83. 76,978 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,582,964. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.90 billion, a PE ratio of -35.94 and a beta of 1.29. Live Nation Entertainment has a 12 month low of $74.01 and a 12 month high of $127.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $113.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.64.

Live Nation Entertainment ( NYSE:LYV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.41). The business had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Live Nation Entertainment will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Live Nation Entertainment news, CAO Brian Capo sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.51, for a total transaction of $211,869.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James S. Kahan bought 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $100.10 per share, for a total transaction of $260,260.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 84,771 shares of company stock worth $10,501,398 in the last three months. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LYV. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 224.6% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 68.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Live Nation Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Live Nation Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 75.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Live Nation Entertainment Company Profile (Get Rating)

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as an entertainment company. The firm engages in producing, marketing, and selling live concerts for artists via its global concert pipe. It operates through the following segments: Concerts, Sponsorship and Advertising, and Ticketing. The Concerts segment is involved in the promotion of live music events in owned or operated venues and in rented third-party venues.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Live Nation Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Nation Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.