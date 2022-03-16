Analysts Set Nel ASA (OTCMKTS:NLLSF) PT at $12.20

Shares of Nel ASA (OTCMKTS:NLLSF – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.20.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NLLSF. Morgan Stanley cut Nel ASA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Nel ASA from 10.00 to 11.40 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Nel ASA in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, HSBC lowered Nel ASA to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th.

Get Nel ASA alerts:

Shares of Nel ASA stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.86. 76,679 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,102. Nel ASA has a 1-year low of $1.22 and a 1-year high of $3.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.71.

Nel ASA, a hydrogen company, delivers various solutions to produce, store, and distribute hydrogen from renewable energy in Norway, the United States, Denmark, and South Korea. It operates in two segments, Nel Hydrogen Fueling and Nel Hydrogen Electrolyser. The company produces H2Station hydrogen fueling stations that provide fuel cell electric vehicles with the fast fueling and long range as conventional vehicles, including cars, buses, trucks, forklifts, and other applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nel ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nel ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.