Analysts Set Nemetschek SE (OTCMKTS:NEMTF) Target Price at $98.00

Shares of Nemetschek SE (OTCMKTS:NEMTF – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $98.00.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NEMTF. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Nemetschek in a research report on Friday, February 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays lowered shares of Nemetschek from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

OTCMKTS NEMTF remained flat at $$119.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $119.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $115.23. Nemetschek has a twelve month low of $61.95 and a twelve month high of $127.25.

Nemetschek SE provides software solutions for architecture, engineering, construction, media, and entertainment markets in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Design, Build, Manage, and Media & Entertainment. The Design segment offers software solutions primarily under the Allplan, Graphisoft, Solibri, Precast, Vectorworks, SCIA, dRofus, Data Design System, Frilo, and RISA brands for architects, designers, engineers, structural engineers, specialist planners, and landscape designers, as well as developers and general contractors.

