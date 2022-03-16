Analysts Set Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) Price Target at $91.50

Shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $91.50.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ryder System from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Ryder System from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $96.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Ryder System from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ryder System from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Stephens raised their price target on shares of Ryder System from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th.

Get Ryder System alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ryder System in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ryder System in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in shares of Ryder System in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 423.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 623 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Ryder System in the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000. 87.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ryder System stock traded up $2.75 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $81.34. The company had a trading volume of 8,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 613,354. The company has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 1.82. Ryder System has a 12-month low of $67.58 and a 12-month high of $93.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The transportation company reported $3.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $1.03. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. Ryder System had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 20.58%. Ryder System’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Ryder System will post 11.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. Ryder System’s payout ratio is currently 24.07%.

About Ryder System (Get Rating)

Ryder System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation and supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS), and Central Support Services (CSS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, commercial rental, and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ryder System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryder System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.