Analysts Set Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL) Target Price at $44.00

Shares of Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the four brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $44.00.

Separately, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Shoe Carnival in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Shoe Carnival by 602.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 200,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,385,000 after buying an additional 172,326 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Shoe Carnival by 9.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 381,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,294,000 after buying an additional 32,796 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in Shoe Carnival during the second quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Shoe Carnival by 107.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 89,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,388,000 after buying an additional 46,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Shoe Carnival by 905.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 28,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,070,000 after buying an additional 26,049 shares during the last quarter. 62.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SCVL traded up $3.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $34.49. 780,558 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 276,987. Shoe Carnival has a one year low of $26.42 and a one year high of $46.21. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.49. The company has a market cap of $971.41 million, a PE ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 1.53.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 7th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Shoe Carnival’s payout ratio is 5.66%.

Shoe Carnival, Inc engages in the retail of footwear products. It offers casual and athletic footwear for men, women, and children under the Skechers, Clarks, Adidas, Crocs, New Balance, Converse, Roxy, Nike, Vans, Madden Girl, Sperry, Rampage, Keds, PUMA, Timberland, Koolaburra, Jellypop, and ASICS brands.

