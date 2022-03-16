Analysts Set TaskUs, Inc. (NASDAQ:TASK) Target Price at $52.86

TaskUs, Inc. (NASDAQ:TASK – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $52.86.

Several research analysts have weighed in on TASK shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on TaskUs from $62.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut TaskUs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on TaskUs from $77.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Bank of America upgraded TaskUs from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded TaskUs from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, December 13th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TASK. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in TaskUs in the second quarter valued at about $271,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TaskUs during the second quarter valued at about $493,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TaskUs during the second quarter valued at about $2,981,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of TaskUs during the second quarter valued at about $911,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of TaskUs during the second quarter valued at about $2,777,000. 74.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ TASK traded up $4.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $36.50. The company had a trading volume of 16,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,150,368. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. TaskUs has a 1-year low of $25.12 and a 1-year high of $85.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.58.

TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.34. The business had revenue of $226.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that TaskUs will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About TaskUs (Get Rating)

TaskUs, Inc provides outsourcing services to Internet companies worldwide. It offers digital customer experience that consists of omni-channel customer care services primarily delivered through digital channels; and other solutions, including customer care services for new product or market launches, trust and safety solutions, and customer acquisition solutions.

