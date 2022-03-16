Analysts Set WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) PT at $37.67

WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $37.67.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on WSBC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered WesBanco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 29th. B. Riley boosted their price target on WesBanco from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

Get WesBanco alerts:

In other WesBanco news, EVP Jonathan D. Dargusch sold 1,121 shares of WesBanco stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.93, for a total value of $41,398.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director F Eric Nelson, Jr. sold 1,196 shares of WesBanco stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.46, for a total value of $40,018.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.13% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WSBC. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in WesBanco during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in WesBanco during the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new position in shares of WesBanco during the 4th quarter worth $74,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of WesBanco during the 4th quarter worth $88,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of WesBanco in the 4th quarter worth $125,000. 60.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WSBC stock traded up $0.48 on Friday, reaching $35.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 258,890. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.09. WesBanco has a 12-month low of $30.21 and a 12-month high of $39.87.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $141.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.33 million. WesBanco had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 39.22%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that WesBanco will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This is a boost from WesBanco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. WesBanco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.64%.

WesBanco Company Profile (Get Rating)

WesBanco, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. The Community Banking segment delivers services traditionally offered by service commercial banks, including commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts, as well as commercial, mortgage, and individual installment loans, and certain non-traditional offerings, such as insurance and securities brokerage services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for WesBanco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WesBanco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.