Analyzing East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) & Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG)

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) and Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, risk and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

Get East West Bancorp alerts:

This is a breakdown of current ratings for East West Bancorp and Chemung Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score East West Bancorp 0 0 7 0 3.00 Chemung Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

East West Bancorp presently has a consensus target price of $94.86, indicating a potential upside of 23.95%. Given East West Bancorp’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe East West Bancorp is more favorable than Chemung Financial.

Volatility & Risk

East West Bancorp has a beta of 1.62, suggesting that its share price is 62% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Chemung Financial has a beta of 0.06, suggesting that its share price is 94% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

89.6% of East West Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 36.2% of Chemung Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.8% of East West Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.3% of Chemung Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares East West Bancorp and Chemung Financial’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio East West Bancorp $1.90 billion 5.70 $872.98 million $6.10 12.55 Chemung Financial $92.88 million 2.31 $26.42 million $5.64 8.16

East West Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Chemung Financial. Chemung Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than East West Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares East West Bancorp and Chemung Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets East West Bancorp 45.83% 15.62% 1.46% Chemung Financial 28.45% 13.10% 1.09%

Dividends

East West Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. Chemung Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. East West Bancorp pays out 26.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Chemung Financial pays out 22.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. East West Bancorp has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years and Chemung Financial has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Chemung Financial is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Summary

East West Bancorp beats Chemung Financial on 13 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

East West Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

East West Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The Consumer and Business Banking segment provides financial service products and services to consumer and commercial customers through the company’s branch network in the U.S. The Commercial Banking segment primarily focuses on commercial loans and deposits. The Other segment includes treasury activities of the company and elimination of inter-segment amounts. The company was founded on August 26, 1998, and is headquartered in Pasadena, CA.

Chemung Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Chemung Financial Corp. operates as a holding company. It operates through following segments: Core Banking and Wealth Management Services (WMG). The Core Banking segment attracts deposits from the general public and using such funds to originate consumer, commercial, commercial real estate, and residential mortgage loans, primarily in the local markets of the firm and to invest in securities. The WMG segment provides trust and investment advisory services to clients. The company was founded on January 2, 1985 and is headquartered in Elmira, NY.

Receive News & Ratings for East West Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for East West Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.