Analyzing Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) and Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK)

Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK – Get Rating) and Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.
Valuation & Earnings
This table compares Landmark Bancorp and Hanmi Financial’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Landmark Bancorp
|$62.09 million
|2.12
|$18.01 million
|$3.60
|7.32
|Hanmi Financial
|$257.17 million
|3.03
|$98.68 million
|$3.22
|7.94
Analyst Recommendations
This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Landmark Bancorp and Hanmi Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.com.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Landmark Bancorp
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N/A
|Hanmi Financial
|0
|0
|2
|0
|3.00
Hanmi Financial has a consensus price target of $28.50, indicating a potential upside of 11.42%. Given Hanmi Financial’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Hanmi Financial is more favorable than Landmark Bancorp.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
24.6% of Landmark Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.5% of Hanmi Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.1% of Landmark Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.5% of Hanmi Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.
Profitability
This table compares Landmark Bancorp and Hanmi Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Landmark Bancorp
|29.01%
|13.64%
|1.44%
|Hanmi Financial
|38.37%
|16.13%
|1.48%
Volatility and Risk
Landmark Bancorp has a beta of 0.42, indicating that its share price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hanmi Financial has a beta of 1.13, indicating that its share price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500.
Dividends
Landmark Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. Hanmi Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. Landmark Bancorp pays out 23.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Hanmi Financial pays out 27.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Landmark Bancorp has increased its dividend for 8 consecutive years and Hanmi Financial has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years.
Summary
Hanmi Financial beats Landmark Bancorp on 12 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.
Landmark Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)
Landmark Bancorp, Inc. /Kansas/ is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial and banking services. It offers checking accounts, savings and investments, loans, online and mobile, business checking and business services. The company was founded on April 22, 1885 and is headquartered in Manhattan, KS.
Hanmi Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)
Hanmi Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking and financial services. It offers checking, money market and savings, treasury management, and loans. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.
