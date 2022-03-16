Analyzing Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) and Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK)

Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK – Get Rating) and Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

Get Landmark Bancorp alerts:

This table compares Landmark Bancorp and Hanmi Financial’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Landmark Bancorp $62.09 million 2.12 $18.01 million $3.60 7.32 Hanmi Financial $257.17 million 3.03 $98.68 million $3.22 7.94

Hanmi Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Landmark Bancorp. Landmark Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Hanmi Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Landmark Bancorp and Hanmi Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Landmark Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Hanmi Financial 0 0 2 0 3.00

Hanmi Financial has a consensus price target of $28.50, indicating a potential upside of 11.42%. Given Hanmi Financial’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Hanmi Financial is more favorable than Landmark Bancorp.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

24.6% of Landmark Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.5% of Hanmi Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.1% of Landmark Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.5% of Hanmi Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Landmark Bancorp and Hanmi Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Landmark Bancorp 29.01% 13.64% 1.44% Hanmi Financial 38.37% 16.13% 1.48%

Volatility and Risk

Landmark Bancorp has a beta of 0.42, indicating that its share price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hanmi Financial has a beta of 1.13, indicating that its share price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Landmark Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. Hanmi Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. Landmark Bancorp pays out 23.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Hanmi Financial pays out 27.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Landmark Bancorp has increased its dividend for 8 consecutive years and Hanmi Financial has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Summary

Hanmi Financial beats Landmark Bancorp on 12 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Landmark Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Landmark Bancorp, Inc. /Kansas/ is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial and banking services. It offers checking accounts, savings and investments, loans, online and mobile, business checking and business services. The company was founded on April 22, 1885 and is headquartered in Manhattan, KS.

Hanmi Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hanmi Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking and financial services. It offers checking, money market and savings, treasury management, and loans. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

Receive News & Ratings for Landmark Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landmark Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.