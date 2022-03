Analyzing Masco (NYSE:MAS) & FGI Industries (NASDAQ:FGI)

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) and FGI Industries (NASDAQ:FGI – Get Rating) are both construction companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

Get Masco alerts:

This table compares Masco and FGI Industries’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Masco $8.38 billion 1.59 $410.00 million $1.64 33.93 FGI Industries N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Masco has higher revenue and earnings than FGI Industries.

Profitability

This table compares Masco and FGI Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Masco 4.90% 856.22% 16.76% FGI Industries N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

92.4% of Masco shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.8% of FGI Industries shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.2% of Masco shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Masco and FGI Industries, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Masco 1 1 9 0 2.73 FGI Industries 0 0 2 0 3.00

Masco currently has a consensus price target of $74.30, suggesting a potential upside of 33.51%. FGI Industries has a consensus price target of $7.75, suggesting a potential upside of 157.48%. Given FGI Industries’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe FGI Industries is more favorable than Masco.

Summary

Masco beats FGI Industries on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Masco Company Profile (Get Rating)

Masco Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates through the following business segments: Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets, plumbing fittings and valves, showerheads and hand showers, bathtubs and shower enclosures, toilets, spas, and exercise pools. The Decorative Architectural Products segment offers paints and coating products, and cabinet, door, window, and other hardware. The company was founded by Alex Manoogian in 1929 and is headquartered in Livonia, MI.

FGI Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)

FGI Industries Ltd. is a supplier of kitchen and bath products. The company’s product categories include sanitaryware, bath furniture, shower systems, customer kitchen cabinetry and other accessory items. FGI Industries Ltd., is based in EAST HANOVER, N.J.

Receive News & Ratings for Masco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.