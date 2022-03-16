Analyzing Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) & iSun (NASDAQ:ISUN)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) and iSun (NASDAQ:ISUN – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a beta of 0.92, suggesting that its stock price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, iSun has a beta of 0.26, suggesting that its stock price is 74% less volatile than the S&P 500.

9.9% of iSun shares are held by institutional investors. 1.1% of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 42.2% of iSun shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and iSun, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing 0 3 5 0 2.63 iSun 0 0 2 0 3.00

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing currently has a consensus price target of $139.01, indicating a potential upside of 36.16%. iSun has a consensus price target of $20.00, indicating a potential upside of 378.47%. Given iSun’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe iSun is more favorable than Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing.

Profitability

This table compares Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and iSun’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing 37.58% 29.78% 19.17% iSun -12.02% -12.65% -8.70%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and iSun’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing $56.82 billion 9.32 $21.35 billion $4.12 24.78 iSun $21.05 million 2.35 -$980,000.00 ($0.31) -13.48

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has higher revenue and earnings than iSun. iSun is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing beats iSun on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile (Get Rating)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co., Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products; information applications; wired and wireless communications systems products; automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras. The company was founded by Chung Mou Chang on February 21, 1987 and is headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan.

iSun Company Profile (Get Rating)

iSUN, Inc. engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of solar energy systems. It provides solar engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) services across residential, commercial, industrial, and utility scale projects and provides solar electric vehicle charging solutions for both grid-tied and battery backed solar EV charging systems. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered Williston, VT.

