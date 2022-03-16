Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) Director Sells $28,400.00 in Stock

Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI – Get Rating) Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.68, for a total transaction of $28,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANGI traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.95. 1,163,407 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,651,775. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.11. The firm has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.50 and a beta of 1.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.75. Angi Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.38 and a 1 year high of $17.75.

Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. Angi had a negative net margin of 4.24% and a negative return on equity of 6.00%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Angi Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Angi by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 12,285,593 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $151,604,000 after purchasing an additional 831,977 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Angi by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 9,023,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $83,110,000 after buying an additional 238,542 shares during the period. ShawSpring Partners LLC boosted its position in Angi by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. ShawSpring Partners LLC now owns 4,501,823 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,462,000 after buying an additional 368,700 shares during the period. Ulysses Management LLC boosted its position in Angi by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ulysses Management LLC now owns 2,690,223 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,197,000 after buying an additional 124,830 shares during the period. Finally, VGI Partners Ltd boosted its position in Angi by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. VGI Partners Ltd now owns 2,386,580 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,450,000 after buying an additional 214,009 shares during the period. 13.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on ANGI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Angi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Angi from $12.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Angi from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of Angi from $18.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Angi from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Angi presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.33.

Angi, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital marketplace for home services. It operates through the North America and Europe segments. It offers consumer services and professional services. The North America segment includes the operations HomeAdvisor, Angie’s List, Handy, mHelpDesk, HomeStars and Fixd Repair.

