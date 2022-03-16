ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.20 EPS

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.20), MarketWatch Earnings reports. ANI Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 10.40% and a positive return on equity of 17.80%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. ANI Pharmaceuticals updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

ANIP stock opened at $29.01 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.55. The company has a market capitalization of $413.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.85 and a beta of 1.25. ANI Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $24.41 and a 12 month high of $60.23.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ANIP shares. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday.

In other ANI Pharmaceuticals news, Director Jeanne Thoma acquired 1,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $46.47 per share, for a total transaction of $49,815.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 23.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,686,613 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $77,721,000 after buying an additional 174,984 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 451,444 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,803,000 after purchasing an additional 77,338 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,055,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 203,453 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,375,000 after purchasing an additional 40,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 226,640 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,443,000 after purchasing an additional 34,166 shares during the last quarter. 53.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ANI Pharmaceuticals

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals. Its areas of product development include narcotics, oncolytics, hormones and steroids, and complex formulations involving extended release and combination products.

