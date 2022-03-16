Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK) Director Jeffery S. Thompson Acquires 2,000 Shares

Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK – Get Rating) Director Jeffery S. Thompson purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.66 per share, for a total transaction of $49,320.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of ANIK stock opened at $25.36 on Wednesday. Anika Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.21 and a 12-month high of $48.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $366.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.45 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.98.

Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.33). Anika Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 0.11% and a net margin of 2.80%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Anika Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Anika Therapeutics by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,358,617 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $84,510,000 after purchasing an additional 46,837 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Anika Therapeutics by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,466,763 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $52,554,000 after purchasing an additional 11,170 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Anika Therapeutics by 1.0% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 861,933 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,683,000 after purchasing an additional 8,213 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Anika Therapeutics by 0.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 565,846 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $24,082,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Anika Therapeutics by 126.6% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 463,785 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $19,739,000 after purchasing an additional 259,147 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.11% of the company’s stock.

ANIK has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com cut Anika Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Stephens lowered Anika Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Barrington Research lowered Anika Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. TheStreet lowered Anika Therapeutics from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Anika Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.50.

Anika Therapeutics, Inc is an orthopedic and regenerative medicines company, which develops, manufactures and commercializes therapeutic products for pain management, tissue regeneration, and wound healing. Its products are based on hyaluronic acid, a natural chemical occurring, biocompatible polymer found throughout the body.

