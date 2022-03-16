Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK) Director Jeffery S. Thompson Acquires 2,000 Shares

Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK – Get Rating) Director Jeffery S. Thompson purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.66 per share, for a total transaction of $49,320.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Shares of ANIK stock opened at $25.36 on Wednesday. Anika Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.21 and a 12-month high of $48.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $366.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.45 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.98.
Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.33). Anika Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 0.11% and a net margin of 2.80%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Anika Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.
ANIK has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com cut Anika Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Stephens lowered Anika Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Barrington Research lowered Anika Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. TheStreet lowered Anika Therapeutics from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Anika Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.50.
Anika Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)
Anika Therapeutics, Inc is an orthopedic and regenerative medicines company, which develops, manufactures and commercializes therapeutic products for pain management, tissue regeneration, and wound healing. Its products are based on hyaluronic acid, a natural chemical occurring, biocompatible polymer found throughout the body.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Anika Therapeutics (ANIK)
- Coupa Software Hits Bottom But What Comes Next?
- 4 Best Semiconductor Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Defensive Mid Caps to March Into This March
- 3 Attractive Value Stocks to Buy Now
- GoodRx Stock is a Potential Buy the Dip Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for Anika Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anika Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.