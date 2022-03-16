Anpario plc (LON:ANP) to Issue Dividend Increase – GBX 7 Per Share

Posted by on Mar 16th, 2022

Anpario plc (LON:ANPGet Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, March 16th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 14th will be given a dividend of GBX 7 ($0.09) per share on Friday, July 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. This is an increase from Anpario’s previous dividend of $3.00. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

LON ANP opened at GBX 523.20 ($6.80) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.31, a current ratio of 7.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of £121.58 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.53. Anpario has a twelve month low of GBX 442 ($5.75) and a twelve month high of GBX 729.60 ($9.49). The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 582.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 612.09.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ANP. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 800 ($10.40) target price on shares of Anpario in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Anpario in a report on Wednesday.

Anpario Company Profile (Get Rating)

Anpario plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes natural feed additives for animal health, hygiene, and nutrition. Its health and performance category offers a range of products that support and maintain animal gut health, such as phytogenic and acid based eubiotics, and omega fatty acids under the Orego-Stim, Optomega, pHorce, Salgard, Salkil, Genex, and Optimax brands; feed quality category provides products, such as enzymes, anti-oxidants, pellet binders, mould inhibitors, and acid based eubiotics under the pHorce, Salkil, Salgard, Oxigard, Moldgard, and Mastercube brands.

Read More

Dividend History for Anpario (LON:ANP)

Receive News & Ratings for Anpario Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anpario and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.