Anpario plc (LON:ANP) to Issue Dividend Increase – GBX 7 Per Share

Anpario plc (LON:ANP – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, March 16th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 14th will be given a dividend of GBX 7 ($0.09) per share on Friday, July 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. This is an increase from Anpario’s previous dividend of $3.00. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

LON ANP opened at GBX 523.20 ($6.80) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.31, a current ratio of 7.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of £121.58 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.53. Anpario has a twelve month low of GBX 442 ($5.75) and a twelve month high of GBX 729.60 ($9.49). The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 582.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 612.09.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ANP. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 800 ($10.40) target price on shares of Anpario in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Anpario in a report on Wednesday.

Anpario plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes natural feed additives for animal health, hygiene, and nutrition. Its health and performance category offers a range of products that support and maintain animal gut health, such as phytogenic and acid based eubiotics, and omega fatty acids under the Orego-Stim, Optomega, pHorce, Salgard, Salkil, Genex, and Optimax brands; feed quality category provides products, such as enzymes, anti-oxidants, pellet binders, mould inhibitors, and acid based eubiotics under the pHorce, Salkil, Salgard, Oxigard, Moldgard, and Mastercube brands.

