Anpario’s (ANP) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Anpario (LON:ANP – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 800 ($10.40) target price on shares of Anpario in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th.

Shares of ANP opened at GBX 523 ($6.80) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 7.11 and a quick ratio of 5.31. Anpario has a one year low of GBX 442 ($5.75) and a one year high of GBX 729.60 ($9.49). The firm has a market capitalization of £121.53 million and a P/E ratio of 27.53. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 582.97 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 612.09.

Anpario plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes natural feed additives for animal health, hygiene, and nutrition. Its health and performance category offers a range of products that support and maintain animal gut health, such as phytogenic and acid based eubiotics, and omega fatty acids under the Orego-Stim, Optomega, pHorce, Salgard, Salkil, Genex, and Optimax brands; feed quality category provides products, such as enzymes, anti-oxidants, pellet binders, mould inhibitors, and acid based eubiotics under the pHorce, Salkil, Salgard, Oxigard, Moldgard, and Mastercube brands.

