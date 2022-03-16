ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.050-$1.220 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.230. The company issued revenue guidance of $395 million-$420 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $400.87 million.ANSYS also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $7.640-$8.100 EPS.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays dropped their target price on ANSYS from $305.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on ANSYS from $437.00 to $389.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on ANSYS from $425.00 to $350.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird downgraded ANSYS from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the company from $419.00 to $405.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on ANSYS from $400.00 to $360.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ANSYS has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $323.09.

ANSS stock opened at $298.09 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $326.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $360.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $26.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.28. ANSYS has a 52-week low of $258.00 and a 52-week high of $413.89.

ANSYS ( NASDAQ:ANSS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $661.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $645.40 million. ANSYS had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 23.84%. ANSYS’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.48 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ANSYS will post 6.32 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Maria T. Shields sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.02, for a total transaction of $7,092,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 5,989 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.58, for a total value of $1,854,074.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,460 shares of company stock worth $10,028,831 in the last quarter. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 303,174 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $121,609,000 after purchasing an additional 16,013 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in ANSYS by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 152,684 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $61,245,000 after acquiring an additional 1,491 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in ANSYS by 310.2% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 12,306 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,936,000 after acquiring an additional 9,306 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ANSYS in the fourth quarter valued at $2,854,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in ANSYS by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,361 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,552,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Japan, Germany, South Korea, France, China, Other EMEA, and Other International. The firm’s solutions include automotive, aerospace and defense, construction, energy, materials and chemical processing, autonomous engineering, and electrification.

