Antofagasta plc (OTCMKTS:ANFGF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Antofagasta plc (OTCMKTS:ANFGF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,473,700 shares, a growth of 30.9% from the February 13th total of 1,126,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4,912.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS ANFGF opened at $19.58 on Wednesday. Antofagasta has a 1-year low of $16.50 and a 1-year high of $27.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.08.

Several equities analysts have commented on ANFGF shares. Liberum Capital downgraded Antofagasta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $1,059.00 price objective on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Antofagasta from GBX 1,250 ($16.25) to GBX 1,300 ($16.91) in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Antofagasta from GBX 1,350 ($17.56) to GBX 1,340 ($17.43) in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Barclays raised Antofagasta from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,388.78.

Antofagasta Plc is a holding company, which engages in copper mining, transport, and water distribution businesses. It operates through the following segments: Los Pelambres; Centinela; Antucoya; Zaldívar; Exploration and Evaluation; Corporate and Other Items; and Transport division. The Los Pelambres segment produces copper concentrate and molybdenum as a by-product.

