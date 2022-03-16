Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Acquired by Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC

Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,810 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 456 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up about 4.8% of Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $11,153,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Apple by 97.9% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 36,546,345 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,239,285,000 after buying an additional 18,074,896 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 133.1% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,979,206 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $421,558,000 after purchasing an additional 11,970,194 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 1,841.6% in the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 8,755,560 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $78,548,000 after purchasing an additional 8,304,604 shares during the period. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 12,722.7% in the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,461,010 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $7,924,000 after purchasing an additional 7,402,824 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 2.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 259,894,947 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $36,670,642,000 after purchasing an additional 5,732,451 shares during the period. 56.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apple stock traded up $2.82 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $157.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,305,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,703,070. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $167.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $160.20. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $118.86 and a 12 month high of $182.94. The company has a market capitalization of $2.58 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.19.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.21. Apple had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 149.81%. The firm had revenue of $123.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.68 earnings per share. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.57%.

In related news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total value of $344,153.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total value of $4,369,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AAPL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $161.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, January 31st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $198.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on Apple from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.51.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

