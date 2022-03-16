Applied UV, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUVI) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Applied UV, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUVI – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 62,100 shares, a decrease of 20.5% from the February 13th total of 78,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 782,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Applied UV from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th.

Get Applied UV alerts:

In other news, President Max Munn bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.15 per share, with a total value of $41,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 57.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Applied UV by 884.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 3,165 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied UV during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Applied UV during the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Applied UV by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 43,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 6,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied UV during the 2nd quarter valued at about $144,000. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ AUVI opened at $1.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $19.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 0.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.14. Applied UV has a 52 week low of $1.22 and a 52 week high of $13.69.

Applied UV Company Profile (Get Rating)

Applied UV, Inc designs, develops, and markets air purification and infection control products in the healthcare, hospitality, commercial, municipal, and residential markets in the United States. The company offers solutions and products in air purification under the Airocide brand and label and disinfection of hard surfaces under the Lumicide brand.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Applied UV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied UV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.