Aptitude Software Group plc (LON:APTD) Declares Dividend of GBX 3.60

Aptitude Software Group plc (LON:APTD – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, March 15th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.60 ($0.05) per share on Friday, June 3rd. This represents a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This is an increase from Aptitude Software Group’s previous dividend of $1.80. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

APTD stock opened at GBX 279 ($3.63) on Wednesday. Aptitude Software Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 271 ($3.52) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 738 ($9.60). The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. The firm has a market capitalization of £159.60 million and a P/E ratio of 22.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 487.99.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Aptitude Software Group from GBX 845 ($10.99) to GBX 670 ($8.71) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday.

Aptitude Software Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, implements, and supports business critical software and related services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It provides software applications, which include Aptitude Accounting Hub, a finance software to centralize and automate enterprise finance, accounting, and reporting activities; Aptitude Revenue Recognition Engine, a specialist financial application, which connects existing general ledgers and source systems to empower enterprises; Aptitude IFRS 17 Solution, a solution to comply with IFRS 17 insurance standards; Aptitude RevStream, a cloud-based revenue recognition software; Aptitude Allocation Engine that controls cost allocations and customer profitability; and Lease Accounting Engine, a lease accounting software.

