ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF) & Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) Critical Analysis

ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF – Get Rating) and Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for ARC Resources and Continental Resources, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ARC Resources 0 0 6 0 3.00 Continental Resources 3 8 8 0 2.26

ARC Resources currently has a consensus price target of $19.38, suggesting a potential upside of 69.21%. Continental Resources has a consensus price target of $55.61, suggesting a potential downside of 2.00%. Given ARC Resources’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe ARC Resources is more favorable than Continental Resources.

Dividends

ARC Resources pays an annual dividend of $0.31 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. Continental Resources pays an annual dividend of $0.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. ARC Resources pays out 26.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Continental Resources pays out 20.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Continental Resources has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Risk & Volatility

ARC Resources has a beta of 1.38, indicating that its stock price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Continental Resources has a beta of 2.89, indicating that its stock price is 189% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of ARC Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.4% of Continental Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. 82.4% of Continental Resources shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares ARC Resources and Continental Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ARC Resources 15.22% 13.92% 7.06% Continental Resources 29.04% 23.67% 10.66%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares ARC Resources and Continental Resources’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ARC Resources $4.08 billion 1.94 $627.63 million $1.16 9.87 Continental Resources $5.72 billion 3.61 $1.66 billion $4.56 12.44

Continental Resources has higher revenue and earnings than ARC Resources. ARC Resources is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Continental Resources, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Continental Resources beats ARC Resources on 14 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

ARC Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

ARC Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas. Its projects include Montney operations in northeast British Columbia, and the Pembina Cardium in Alberta. The company was founded by John Patrick Dielwart and Mac H. van Wielingen in 1996 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Continental Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

Continental Resources, Inc. is an independent oil producer engaged in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. The firm’s operations include horizontal drilling and protecting groundwater. The company was founded by Harold G. Hamm in 1967 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

