ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) Shares Sold by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Rating) by 52.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,290 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,530 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in ArcBest were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ArcBest in the 3rd quarter valued at $64,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of ArcBest by 54.3% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,188 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ArcBest during the 3rd quarter worth $103,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ArcBest by 71.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,809 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of ArcBest during the 3rd quarter worth $201,000. Institutional investors own 92.18% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ARCB opened at $84.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $89.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.53. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.51, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.65. ArcBest Co. has a 1-year low of $52.86 and a 1-year high of $125.00.

ArcBest ( NASDAQ:ARCB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. ArcBest had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 24.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that ArcBest Co. will post 10.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. ArcBest’s payout ratio is currently 4.01%.

In other news, Director Steven Spinner sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $455,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael P. Hogan purchased 1,771 shares of ArcBest stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $84.77 per share, for a total transaction of $150,127.67. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ARCB. StockNews.com downgraded ArcBest from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on ArcBest from $133.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on ArcBest from $108.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of ArcBest from $117.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ArcBest has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.80.

ArcBest Corp. is a logistics company which provides end-to-end supply chain services with a focus on innovation. It operates through the following business segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment includes national, inter-regional, and regional transportation of general commodities through standard, expedited, and guaranteed less-than-truckload services.

