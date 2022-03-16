Artelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:ARTL) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Artelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:ARTL – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Artelo Biosciences Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It is engaged in development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics targeting the endocannabinoid system. The company’s product pipeline consists of ART27.13, ART12.11 and ART26.12 which are in clinical stage. Artelo Biosciences Inc. is based in La Jolla, CA. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Artelo Biosciences in a research note on Friday, January 14th.

ARTL stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.39. The company had a trading volume of 266,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 537,102. The company has a market capitalization of $16.68 million, a PE ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 2.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.42 and a 200 day moving average of $0.64. Artelo Biosciences has a 12 month low of $0.34 and a 12 month high of $2.18.

Artelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:ARTL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 12th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). Equities analysts anticipate that Artelo Biosciences will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ARTL. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Artelo Biosciences by 247.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 862,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 614,089 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Artelo Biosciences in the second quarter worth $663,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Artelo Biosciences by 15.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 162,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 22,139 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Artelo Biosciences by 181.8% in the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 78,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 50,702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Artelo Biosciences by 319.1% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 180,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 137,270 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.73% of the company’s stock.

Artelo Biosciences, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development of therapeutics that target lipid-signaling pathways, including the endocannabinoid system. Its product candidate pipeline includes ART27.13-Synthetic Cannabinoid Agonist, ART26.12-FABP5 inhibitor, and ART12.11-Synthetic CBD Cocrystal.

