Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of ($0.58) Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts

Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Asana in a research note issued on Friday, March 11th. DA Davidson analyst R. Simmons anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.58) for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.03. Asana had a negative return on equity of 169.75% and a negative net margin of 76.19%. The business had revenue of $111.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.32) earnings per share. Asana’s quarterly revenue was up 63.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Asana from $100.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Asana from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $66.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Asana from $60.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Asana from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Asana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.54.

Shares of NYSE:ASAN opened at $34.01 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Asana has a 12-month low of $25.41 and a 12-month high of $145.79. The business has a 50 day moving average of $54.28 and a 200-day moving average of $86.47. The stock has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a PE ratio of -20.99 and a beta of 1.52.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in Asana in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Asana during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. HM Payson & Co. grew its holdings in Asana by 265.0% during the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in Asana during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in Asana during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.09% of the company’s stock.

In other Asana news, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz bought 250,000 shares of Asana stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $45.82 per share, with a total value of $11,455,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz purchased 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $76.85 per share, with a total value of $38,425,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 6,750,000 shares of company stock valued at $409,775,000 and sold 94,960 shares valued at $5,898,282. 54.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. It provides a work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the mission of an organization.

