Asana (NYSE:ASAN) Releases Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.360-$-0.350 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.270. The company issued revenue guidance of $114.50 million-$115.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $110.91 million.Asana also updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

ASAN traded up $3.16 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.17. 8,644,122 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,163,498. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $54.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.47. Asana has a 1 year low of $25.41 and a 1 year high of $145.79. The company has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.16 and a beta of 1.52.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $111.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.18 million. Asana had a negative net margin of 76.19% and a negative return on equity of 169.75%. Asana’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.32) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Asana will post -1.68 EPS for the current year.

ASAN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Asana from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Asana from $95.00 to $63.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Asana from $60.00 to $38.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Asana from $64.00 to $42.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Asana from $110.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Asana presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $61.54.

In other Asana news, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.59, for a total transaction of $1,511,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz bought 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $76.85 per share, for a total transaction of $38,425,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 6,750,000 shares of company stock worth $409,775,000 and sold 94,960 shares worth $5,898,282. 54.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ASAN. JustInvest LLC raised its stake in Asana by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 3,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Asana by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,121,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,394,000 after acquiring an additional 903,307 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Asana during the 4th quarter worth approximately $491,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in Asana by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 3,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Asana by 252.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 327,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,437,000 after purchasing an additional 234,892 shares during the last quarter. 31.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. It provides a work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the mission of an organization.

