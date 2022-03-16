Ascom Holding AG (OTCMKTS:ACMLF) Short Interest Down 26.6% in February

Ascom Holding AG (OTCMKTS:ACMLF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 28,700 shares, a decline of 26.6% from the February 13th total of 39,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ascom in a report on Monday, December 6th.

Shares of ACMLF opened at $13.75 on Wednesday. Ascom has a 1-year low of $12.01 and a 1-year high of $13.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.38.

Ascom Holding AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare ICT and mobile workflow solutions worldwide. It offers Digistat suite, a patient data management software system; Unite Messaging Suite that delivers intelligent integration, advanced messaging, and system management; teleCARE IP that provides end to end messaging, emergency call, and wander management for active seniors; and Telligence, a patient response system delivers relevant information at the point of care and throughout the care process.

