Assure (NASDAQ:IONM) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Assure (NASDAQ:IONM – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01), Fidelity Earnings reports. Assure had a negative net margin of 11.55% and a negative return on equity of 13.77%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share.

Shares of Assure stock opened at $6.75 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 9.98 and a current ratio of 9.98. The company has a market capitalization of $87.20 million, a P/E ratio of -28.13, a PEG ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.10. Assure has a 52 week low of $3.77 and a 52 week high of $11.35.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Assure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.

Assure Holdings Corp. is a Colorado-based company. It works with neurosurgeons and orthopedic spine surgeons to provide a turnkey suite of services that support intraoperative neuromonitoring activities during invasive surgeries. It focuses primarily on supporting spinal and vascular surgeries, plans are in place to support other classes of medicine that rely on the standard of care that intraoperative neuromonitoring provides.

