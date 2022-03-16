Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) Hits New 52-Week Low at $43.11

Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $43.11 and last traded at $43.29, with a volume of 323 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.44.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ASTE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Astec Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Astec Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Astec Industries from $67.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Astec Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.75.

The stock has a market cap of $960.13 million, a P/E ratio of 54.06 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.88.

Astec Industries ( NASDAQ:ASTE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The industrial products company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $267.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.89 million. Astec Industries had a net margin of 1.62% and a return on equity of 4.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Astec Industries, Inc. will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. Astec Industries’s payout ratio is 61.54%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Astec Industries during the third quarter worth $27,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Astec Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Astec Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its position in shares of Astec Industries by 30.8% in the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of Astec Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

About Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE)

Astec Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing of equipment and components for the infrastructure, and aggregate and mining industries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions, Material Solutions, and Corporate. The Infrastructure Solutions segment markets line of asphalt plants and related components, asphalt pavers, screeds, milling machines, material transfer vehicles, stabilizers, and related ancillary equipment.

