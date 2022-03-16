Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. Sells 105,234 Shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL)

Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. lessened its stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL – Get Rating) by 22.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 369,134 shares of the company’s stock after selling 105,234 shares during the period. Avadel Pharmaceuticals accounts for approximately 1.6% of Asymmetry Capital Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. owned 0.63% of Avadel Pharmaceuticals worth $2,983,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVDL. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 73.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 34,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 14,661 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 139,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $939,000 after acquiring an additional 18,771 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 67.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 376,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,533,000 after acquiring an additional 152,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 34.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 55,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 14,425 shares during the last quarter. 55.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.97. The stock had a trading volume of 3,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 434,715. The company has a quick ratio of 11.70, a current ratio of 11.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc has a 52-week low of $4.93 and a 52-week high of $11.59. The firm has a market cap of $408.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.10 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.78 and a 200 day moving average of $8.17.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals Plc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its products include Bloxiverz, Vazculep, Nouress, and Akovaz. It focuses on approval of FT218, a formulation of sodium oxybate designed to treat excessive daytime sleepiness and cataplexy in adults with narcolepsy.

