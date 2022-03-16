Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. Takes Position in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA)

Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 101,674 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,495,000. Natera comprises about 5.0% of Asymmetry Capital Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. owned about 0.11% of Natera as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Natera by 148.6% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 261 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Natera during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Natera during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Natera during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in Natera during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000.

Get Natera alerts:

Shares of NTRA stock traded up $2.87 on Wednesday, hitting $33.19. 72,770 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,596,574. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $64.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 5.82 and a current ratio of 4.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of -5.86 and a beta of 1.30. Natera, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.10 and a twelve month high of $129.09.

Natera ( NASDAQ:NTRA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The medical research company reported ($1.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.24) by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $173.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.59 million. Natera had a negative net margin of 75.43% and a negative return on equity of 90.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 53.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.89) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Natera, Inc. will post -6.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Natera from $135.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Natera from $150.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Natera from $110.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Natera in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Natera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.50.

In related news, CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total value of $39,897.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Robert Alan Schueren sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.97, for a total transaction of $464,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 59,445 shares of company stock worth $4,877,114. 10.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Natera Profile (Get Rating)

Natera, Inc is a diagnostics company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of genetic testing services. It provides Panorama non-invasive prenatal test (NIPT), Vistara, horizon carrier screening (HCS), spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis, Anora products of conception (POC) and non-invasive paternity testing (PAT).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Natera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.