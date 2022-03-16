Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.11) EPS.
NASDAQ:ATHX opened at $0.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $162.17 million, a PE ratio of -1.68 and a beta of -1.53. Athersys has a 12 month low of $0.67 and a 12 month high of $2.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.11.
Several research firms have issued reports on ATHX. Bank of America lowered shares of Athersys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $1.25 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Athersys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd.
About Athersys (Get Rating)
Athersys, Inc engages in the discovery and development of therapies designed to extend and enhance to quality of human life. It offers MultiStem as its stem cell product which provides biological potency and therapeutic effects for distinct diseases and conditions in the cardiovascular, neurological, inflammatory, and immune disease areas.
