Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.11) EPS.

NASDAQ:ATHX opened at $0.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $162.17 million, a PE ratio of -1.68 and a beta of -1.53. Athersys has a 12 month low of $0.67 and a 12 month high of $2.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.11.

Several research firms have issued reports on ATHX. Bank of America lowered shares of Athersys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $1.25 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Athersys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Athersys by 172.7% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 260,350 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 164,883 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Athersys by 278.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 159,067 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 117,045 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Athersys by 166.1% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 34,414 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 21,481 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Athersys by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 293,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 44,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Athersys in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.50% of the company’s stock.

Athersys, Inc engages in the discovery and development of therapies designed to extend and enhance to quality of human life. It offers MultiStem as its stem cell product which provides biological potency and therapeutic effects for distinct diseases and conditions in the cardiovascular, neurological, inflammatory, and immune disease areas.

