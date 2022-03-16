Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The credit services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Atlanticus had a net margin of 22.98% and a return on equity of 95.81%.

NASDAQ ATLC traded up $6.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $54.37. 2,277 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 84,660. The company has a market cap of $820.66 million, a PE ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 1.61. Atlanticus has a fifty-two week low of $25.46 and a fifty-two week high of $91.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $61.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.65.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ATLC shares. StockNews.com downgraded Atlanticus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Atlanticus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Atlanticus in a research note on Monday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Atlanticus presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.50.

In other Atlanticus news, Director Thomas G. Rosencrants sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.86, for a total transaction of $304,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 49.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Atlanticus by 172.8% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,964 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 3,778 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Atlanticus by 191.4% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 8,969 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 5,891 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Atlanticus by 382.0% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,839 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Atlanticus by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 9,782 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Atlanticus in the 4th quarter worth $458,000. 16.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Atlanticus Holdings Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial technology and related services. It operates through the Credit and Other Investments, and Auto Finance segments. The Credit and Other Investments segment includes point-of-sale and direct-to-consumer finance operations, investments in and servicing of its credit card receivables portfolios, product development, and limited investment in consumer finance technology platforms that capitalize on its credit infrastructure.

