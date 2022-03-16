AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by Evanson Asset Management LLC

Evanson Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,451 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,725 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $651,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in T. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AT&T in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its position in AT&T by 70.7% in the 4th quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 1,263 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in AT&T by 2,790.2% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,185 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,144 shares during the period. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in AT&T in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in AT&T in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSE T traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $23.24. 793,008 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,546,641. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.02 and a 12 month high of $33.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.00 billion, a PE ratio of 8.38, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.19.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. AT&T had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 13.50%. The company had revenue of $40.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.75 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.95%. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 75.36%.

T has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of AT&T from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of AT&T from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of AT&T from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.43.

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

