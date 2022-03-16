aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.47) earnings per share.
NASDAQ:LIFE traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $4.80. 82,373 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 146,156. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.32. aTyr Pharma has a 52 week low of $3.50 and a 52 week high of $13.10. The firm has a market cap of $133.42 million, a P/E ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 1.49.
Several analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut aTyr Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of aTyr Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.97.
aTyr Pharma Company Profile (Get Rating)
aTyr Pharma, Inc engages in the discovery and development of medicines based on novel immunological pathways. Its product pipeline includes ATYR1923, ATYR2810, NRP2 mAbs, and AARS-1, DARS-1(3). The company was founded by Paul Schimmel, Xiang-Lei Yang and Bruce Beutler on September 8, 2005 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.
