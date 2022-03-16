aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.47) earnings per share.

NASDAQ:LIFE traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $4.80. 82,373 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 146,156. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.32. aTyr Pharma has a 52 week low of $3.50 and a 52 week high of $13.10. The firm has a market cap of $133.42 million, a P/E ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 1.49.

Get aTyr Pharma alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut aTyr Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of aTyr Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.97.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of aTyr Pharma by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 275,379 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,057,000 after buying an additional 58,367 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in aTyr Pharma by 482.2% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 250,396 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,871,000 after acquiring an additional 207,390 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of aTyr Pharma by 77.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 231,499 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,729,000 after buying an additional 101,217 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in aTyr Pharma by 80.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 44,406 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 19,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of aTyr Pharma during the second quarter valued at about $148,000. 72.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

aTyr Pharma Company Profile (Get Rating)

aTyr Pharma, Inc engages in the discovery and development of medicines based on novel immunological pathways. Its product pipeline includes ATYR1923, ATYR2810, NRP2 mAbs, and AARS-1, DARS-1(3). The company was founded by Paul Schimmel, Xiang-Lei Yang and Bruce Beutler on September 8, 2005 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for aTyr Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for aTyr Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.